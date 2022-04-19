Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A short-lived break from gusty wind

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, APRIL 19, 2022
By Erin Christiansen
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:52 AM MST|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:53 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An approaching Pacific storm system will bring strong wind Friday, fire weather concerns and cooler air. Daytime highs will drop back to normal Friday. Below average temperatures move in briefly for the weekend. Mid 90s will return by early next work week.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Windy.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with high in the mid 90s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police investigate an incident near Oaktree Park on Wednesday, April 20.
Police investigate fatal shooting near Oaktree Park in Tucson
The Arizona Department of Transportation said the crash happened at Milepost 213 on Thursday...
UPDATE: 3 dead, several hurt in crash on eastbound I-10 at Eloy
Green Valley fire crews work a wreck on I-19.
UPDATE: I-19 reopens after wreck
Phoenix PD looking for woman last seen in Tucson
Joshua Hardin reportedly robbed a store employee at knifepoint.
Man arrested after Best Buy robbery

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, April 21st
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fire danger high Friday!
KOLD NOON FORECAST
KOLD noon forecast April 21, 2022
The Tunnel Fire grew to more than 20,000 acres on Thursday. It's still 0% contained.
Gov. Ducey declares State of Emergency as Tunnel Fire grows to more than 20K acres
First Alert Action Day
ACTION DAY: National Weather Service issues red flag warning for southeastern Arizona on Friday
KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, April 21st
KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, April 21st