Health experts think outside the box amid baby formula shortage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The nationwide baby formula shortage continues as producers cannot get enough supplies to make it and ship it out to meet demand.

Health experts said they have never seen a baby formula shortage like this and as of now, there is no relief in sight.

“To go to the store and not find the formula they are looking for. Sometimes the shelves are very empty. Or no formula at all,” said Pima County Health Department dietetic services manager Monica Nicholas.

That has been the case for Tucson mom, Dakota Newcomb.

“It has actually gotten even worse,” she said.

Nicholas agreed with her and said shortage or not, sticking to what works best with your baby is key.

“It is not ideal to be switching formulas frequently...It is a little easier on they tummies. With a lot of the formulas, if you switch to a similar product and just a different brand, it should be ok, but every baby is different,” Nicholas said.

Newcomb said she has done exactly that.

“We had to switch formulas from Enfamil to Gerber.”

Luckily, Newcomb’s baby is also eating baby food but said it is a stressful time for parents.

“Not being able to find by baby’s food is extremely scary,” she said.

Nicholas said if you have exhausted all avenues to find food for baby, call the Pima County Health Department.

She added, there is flexibility if you use WIC.

“We ask clients to call us if they’re having problems finding the formula. Often, we have them all of us when they are in the store. So, we can change their benefits to what they find in the store.”

But as of right now, Nicholas says she does not see this shortage ending anytime soon.

