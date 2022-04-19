Lori Vallow pleads not guilty to all charges, including first-degree murder of her two kids

BOISE, IDAHO (3TV/CBS 5) - Lori Vallow has pleaded not guilty to all charges, including two counts of first-degree murder for her two children, Tylee and JJ, three counts of conspiracy to commit murder for Tylee, and one count of grand theft.

Lori Vallow appeared in court on Tuesday, a week after the judge ruled she was competent to stand trial. The hearing was her arraignment on the charges she was indicted on last May. When the judge brought up JJ Vallow, his grandmother began crying, but Vallow sat quietly during the hearing. The judge told Vallow she had three options: plead guilty, not guilty, or remain silent.

Vallow did not waive her right to a speedy trial, so her trial must begin within six months under Idaho rules. Both Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, are set to stand trial together in January.

In September, a judge found Vallow was still incompetent based on information from the mental health facility where she was being treated. The issue was to be revisited in six months. Vallow has been receiving restorative treatment at a hospital in Idaho for the last ten months.

A grand jury indicted Vallow and Daybell with conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Vallow’s children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as Chad Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. The bodies of the two kids were found in Daybell’s backyard in Idaho in June 2020.

She is also charged in Arizona with conspiring to kill her former estranged husband, Charles Vallow, with the help of her now-deceased brother, Alex Cox. While Vallow was getting the restorative treatment, Daybell pleaded not guilty to murder and conspiracy charges. The Idaho state prosecutor announced he would seek the death penalty against Daybell. Lori Vallow has not yet had an opportunity to enter a plea. Chad Daybell’s attorney, John Prior, declined to comment on the case. Lori Vallow’s attorney, Jim Archibald, did not immediately respond to voice and email messages requesting comment. Prosecutors have said they’re seeking the death penalty against Chad Daybell.

