Pima County, Tucson looking to combat post-pandemic poverty

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We know from the data that women, single mothers, children in low income families and people of color are the hardest hit by poverty.

Many backstopped by federal and local subsidies during the pandemic, but as it winds down, those checks are no longer coming and poverty once again starts to grab headlines.

Inside the city limits of Tucson, it’s estimated one in four residents lives in poverty, even with the increase of minimum wage to $15 an hour.

It takes $25 an hour just to pay for an average Tucson apartment and pay living expenses.

Not many people are making that much, so you ca work work hard and play by all the rules and still be in a hole. It’s especially hard for single mothers, 36% of whom live under the poverty line because of low wage jobs and a lack of child care.

In some months, they’re having to decide between paying rent and bills or paying for diapers, formula or other medical expenses.

The poverty rate is beginning to tick up, rising two percentage points in the past two years. It can be attributed to inflation and the high cost of housing, but also rising gas prices, which hurts the average family but can devastate those in poverty.

On Tuesday, April 19, the city of Tucson and Pima County will update their poverty strategies and data, recognizing the end of the pandemic means the beginning of a struggle for those below the poverty line.

Poverty is not cheap.

It costs taxpayers more than $2 billion in health care, law enforcement and other costs.

That’s almost the city and county budgets combined. So reducing poverty can make everybody just a little bit richer.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.