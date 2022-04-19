Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Tucson-area nonprofits holding volunteer recruitment

The duck pond and adjacent Barnum Hill are at the center of opposition to a proposed plan to...
(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:29 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Southern Arizona Volunteer Management Association is hosting a volunteer fair at the Reid Park Zoo on Thursday, April 21.

The event will last from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Representatives from 30 nonprofits will be there, and everyone who comes will have the opportunity to explore the zoo while learning about ways to support their community.

The nonprofits at the fair include Interfaith Community Services, Humane Society of Southern Arizona, Therapeutic Riding of Tucson, Literacy Connects, Youth on their Own and Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest.

The event is free, family-friendly and food and drinks will be on sale there.

Those who already volunteer are also invited to celebrate National Volunteer Appreciation Week.

The event is sponsored by United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, the Community Food Bank, Literacy Connects, and ICS.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police investigate an incident near Oaktree Park on Wednesday, April 20.
Police investigate fatal shooting near Oaktree Park in Tucson
The Arizona Department of Transportation said the crash happened at Milepost 213 on Thursday...
UPDATE: 3 dead, several hurt in crash on eastbound I-10 at Eloy
Green Valley fire crews work a wreck on I-19.
UPDATE: I-19 reopens after wreck
Phoenix PD looking for woman last seen in Tucson
Joshua Hardin reportedly robbed a store employee at knifepoint.
Man arrested after Best Buy robbery

Latest News

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched an infectious disease forecasting...
CDC launches new forecasting center for infectious diseases
The Arizona Department of Transportation said the crash happened at Milepost 213 on Thursday...
UPDATE: 3 dead, several hurt in crash on eastbound I-10 at Eloy
The Tunnel Fire grew to more than 20,000 acres on Thursday. It's still 0% contained.
Gov. Ducey declares State of Emergency as Tunnel Fire grows to more than 20K acres
According to CBP, agents have encountered over 38,000 noncitizen unaccompanied children in the...
Toddler abandoned at the border in the middle of the night, loses shoes in the mud
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
FAA failure to tell Capitol of parachute stunt led to alert