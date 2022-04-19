Tucson-area nonprofits holding volunteer recruitment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Southern Arizona Volunteer Management Association is hosting a volunteer fair at the Reid Park Zoo on Thursday, April 21.

The event will last from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Representatives from 30 nonprofits will be there, and everyone who comes will have the opportunity to explore the zoo while learning about ways to support their community.

The nonprofits at the fair include Interfaith Community Services, Humane Society of Southern Arizona, Therapeutic Riding of Tucson, Literacy Connects, Youth on their Own and Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest.

The event is free, family-friendly and food and drinks will be on sale there.

Those who already volunteer are also invited to celebrate National Volunteer Appreciation Week.

The event is sponsored by United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, the Community Food Bank, Literacy Connects, and ICS.

