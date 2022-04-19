Advertise
UPDATE: Two charged after woman’s body found near Tucson International

Glorya E. Smith-Lee and Kenneth Edward Neece face charges in the murder of 29-year-old Patricia...
Glorya E. Smith-Lee and Kenneth Edward Neece face charges in the murder of 29-year-old Patricia Belen Gonzales.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By Michael Cooper
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:13 PM MST|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:08 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people are facing charges after a woman’s body was found recently in the same area near Tucson that was struck by a massive fire last year.

Glorya E. Smith-Lee, 47, and Kenneth Edward Neece, 43, both of Tucson face charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping and tampering with physical evidence.

According to Arizona DPS, her body was located near East Klafter Road and South Wilmot Road. That area is just east of the Tucson International Airport.

On April 14, authorities said, they served a search warrant at two adjacent properties at 5590 East Klafter and 8505 South Craycroft, just outside of Tucson city limits. While searching, officers found the body of 29-year-old Patricia Belen Gonzales.

According to detectives, Gonzales had been homeless at the time of her death.

In June 2021, a fast-moving fire tore through that area and ravaged several homes in a rural neighborhood. Close to 20 structures including homes, RVs and sheds were destroyed.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information on the case is asked to call 88-CRIME.

