Workers at Starbucks in midtown move to unionize

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:25 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Employees at the Starbucks on University and Euclid announced their plans to form a union on Monday, April 18 in a letter to CEO Howard Schultz.

The letter, signed by 10 people, asked Schultz to sign the Fair Election Principles “in commitment to our partners’ autonomy to unionize without fear of intimidation or reprisal.”

Employees said they have seen “aggressive” union-busting efforts, and are not frightened

Those who signed the letter said the union would not be an assault on Starbucks, but a symbol of their love for the company and a chance for them to prosper alongside it.

“Only through solidarity and organization can we, together as partners, create the best days ahead of us,” they wrote.

Starbucks representatives responded that the company believes they and partners are better working together, without a union between them.

They cited Executive Vice President Rossann Williams, who said, “the vote outcomes will not change our shared purpose or how we will show up for each other … We will keep listening, we will keep connecting and we will keep being in service of one another because that’s what we’ve always done and what it means to be partner.”

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

