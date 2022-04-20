Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

2nd newborn safely surrendered at Indiana fire station this month

The Baby Box is a sophisticated device, installed in safe haven locations, featuring climate...
The Baby Box is a sophisticated device, installed in safe haven locations, featuring climate control and a silent alarm system that notifies first responders of a surrendered infant.(Carmel Fire Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:57 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARMEL, Ind. (Gray News) – Another newborn was safely surrendered to a Safe Haven Baby Box at Carmel Fire Department Station 45 in Indiana.

This is the second baby to be surrendered at the same location this month.

“What a month for the Carmel Baby Box! We are so thrilled that this resource has helped two mothers in crisis and provided a place for safe surrender for these precious infants,” said Safe Have Baby Box founder Monica Kelsey.

Fire Chief David Haboush said he is proud his fire station could provide a safe way for a mother to surrender her infant.

The Safe Haven Baby Box at the Carmel Fire Department is set up in a way that provides complete anonymity to the person who is leaving the baby.

The person opens a door on the side of the department’s building that holds a bassinet, which triggers a silent alarm to alert firefighters that a baby has been placed inside. The exterior door automatically locks to protect the baby.

“So proud of the mom for making his anonymous life-saving decision and very proud of Carmel firefighters and their quick professional response,” Haboush said.

“This baby girl was so loved by her mother, and we know she will be adopted shortly by a wonderful family,” Kelsey added.

Indiana has now seen three surrenders to Baby Boxes in the month of April – two at the same location, which is the first for the Safe Haven Baby Box organization.

According to the organization, 18 babies have been surrendered inside Safe Haven Baby Boxes since 2017.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are currently available in Indiana, Ohio, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky and New Mexico.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location, or to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police investigate an incident near Oaktree Park on Wednesday, April 20.
Police investigate fatal shooting near Oaktree Park in Tucson
The Arizona Department of Transportation said the crash happened at Milepost 213 on Thursday...
UPDATE: 3 dead, several hurt in crash on eastbound I-10 at Eloy
Green Valley fire crews work a wreck on I-19.
UPDATE: I-19 reopens after wreck
Phoenix PD looking for woman last seen in Tucson
Joshua Hardin reportedly robbed a store employee at knifepoint.
Man arrested after Best Buy robbery

Latest News

File photo - Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Thursday in documents filed with U.S. securities...
Elon Musk says he has $46.5B in financing ready to buy Twitter
FILE PHOTO - A logo is seen on the CNN Center in Atlanta. The decision to end the CNN+ service...
CNN+ streaming service to shut down one month after launch
The Federal Reserve must move faster than it has in the past to rein in high inflation, Chair...
Powell reinforces expectations of sharp rate hike next month
The US will send $800 million in additional military aid to Ukraine. (CNN, POOL, DOD, FRANCE 2,...
Biden announces more aid for Ukraine
FILE - Former NFL football player Daryle Lamonica speaks at a news conference as part of the...
Former Raiders QB Daryle Lamonica dies at age 80