Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Angry neighbor fired multiple shots into daycare, owner says

Police have arrested four men in relation to the incident, but so far, no charges have been filed. (WISN, PHOTO, CNN)
By WISN Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:55 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - Seven children are safe after bullets whizzed through a Milwaukee home-based daycare. The daycare owner blames a neighbor angry at parking issues for the gunshots.

Bullet holes can still be seen inside and out at Little Warriors Child Care in Milwaukee after shots were fired April 12 at the building. Daycare owner Andjeia Harris put the kids in a bathtub for protection until police arrived.

“The daycare was shot into several times, and all I could do was just get all my kids and bring them down and protect them with, you know, trying to use my parenting skills,” Harris said.

She is currently operating from a temporary location.

Harris blames the shooting on a neighbor, angry about what they saw as parking issues caused by her new business.

“Bullets went right over my head. I felt the glass shatter on my back. It felt like melting glass. It felt like it melted through my back, as I’m like shielding down, trying to protect. I had a 1-year-old in a high chair. I had a 4-month-old still in her carrier seat,” she said.

That baby’s father, James Cooper, can barely comprehend bullets whistling through the daycare.

“I don’t know why people are like that. It’s just the way people are,” he said. “That honestly hurt my heart because I could have lost my little girl, and she’s like my everything.”

Harris says she was just getting her fledging business off the ground at that location. Now, she won’t be returning, if she reopens at all.

“I could have lost my life. Any of my children could have lost their life. Bullets don’t have a name. Them bullets could have easily went through the wall and hit any of my children,” she said.

Police have arrested four men in relation to the incident, but so far, no charges have been filed.

Copyright 2022 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police investigate an incident near Oaktree Park on Wednesday, April 20.
Police investigate fatal shooting near Oaktree Park in Tucson
The Arizona Department of Transportation said the crash happened at Milepost 213 on Thursday...
UPDATE: 3 dead, several hurt in crash on eastbound I-10 at Eloy
Green Valley fire crews work a wreck on I-19.
UPDATE: I-19 reopens after wreck
Phoenix PD looking for woman last seen in Tucson
Joshua Hardin reportedly robbed a store employee at knifepoint.
Man arrested after Best Buy robbery

Latest News

File photo - Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Thursday in documents filed with U.S. securities...
Elon Musk says he has $46.5B in financing ready to buy Twitter
FILE PHOTO - A logo is seen on the CNN Center in Atlanta. The decision to end the CNN+ service...
CNN+ streaming service to shut down one month after launch
The Federal Reserve must move faster than it has in the past to rein in high inflation, Chair...
Powell reinforces expectations of sharp rate hike next month
The US will send $800 million in additional military aid to Ukraine. (CNN, POOL, DOD, FRANCE 2,...
Biden announces more aid for Ukraine
FILE - Former NFL football player Daryle Lamonica speaks at a news conference as part of the...
Former Raiders QB Daryle Lamonica dies at age 80