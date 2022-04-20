Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Bizarre sighting: Young python found on Walmart shelf, officials say

A python was caught on a shelf at a Walmart in Bloomington, Indiana.
A python was caught on a shelf at a Walmart in Bloomington, Indiana.(City of Bloomington Animal Care and Control)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:41 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (Gray News) - It’s something not seen every day, especially at your local Walmart.

Officials with the Bloomington Animal Care and Control in Indiana said a young python was simply hanging out on a shelf at an area Walmart on Tuesday.

A good Samaritan spotted the snake, and county officers were called to pick him up.

Animal control officers said it’s unclear how the python ended up at the Walmart, but they’ve taken it in and named him Wolverine.

The snake has since been added to the animal care’s adoption list as the team said they are looking to give Wolverine a forever home after his bizarre adventure.

Happy tuesssssssday. Meet our little friend, Wolverine. This young python was found at our local Walmart chillin’ on a...

Posted by City of Bloomington Animal Care and Control on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police investigate an incident near Oaktree Park on Wednesday, April 20.
Police investigate fatal shooting near Oaktree Park in Tucson
The Arizona Department of Transportation said the crash happened at Milepost 213 on Thursday...
UPDATE: 3 dead, several hurt in crash on eastbound I-10 at Eloy
Green Valley fire crews work a wreck on I-19.
UPDATE: I-19 reopens after wreck
Phoenix PD looking for woman last seen in Tucson
Joshua Hardin reportedly robbed a store employee at knifepoint.
Man arrested after Best Buy robbery

Latest News

File photo - Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Thursday in documents filed with U.S. securities...
Elon Musk says he has $46.5B in financing ready to buy Twitter
FILE PHOTO - A logo is seen on the CNN Center in Atlanta. The decision to end the CNN+ service...
CNN+ streaming service to shut down one month after launch
The Federal Reserve must move faster than it has in the past to rein in high inflation, Chair...
Powell reinforces expectations of sharp rate hike next month
The US will send $800 million in additional military aid to Ukraine. (CNN, POOL, DOD, FRANCE 2,...
Biden announces more aid for Ukraine
FILE - Former NFL football player Daryle Lamonica speaks at a news conference as part of the...
Former Raiders QB Daryle Lamonica dies at age 80