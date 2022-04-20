Christopher Clements convicted of burglary in Maricopa County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Christopher Clements, who is charged with the murders of two Tucson girls, was found guilty of burglary in Maricopa County on Monday, April 18.

He had initially wanted the burglary charges dropped in exchange for giving FBI agents information about a Tucson girl who had gone missing years before.

Clements’ conviction comes after a nearly two-week jury trial. The jury found him guilty of fraudulent schemes and artifices, theft and two counts of second-degree burglary. At least one of the victims was older than 65.

Clements will be held in the Maricopa County Jail without bond until his sentencing hearing.

Clements had been charged with burglary in 2017 and sat down with authorities to give information about the disappearance of six-year-old Isabel Celis, hoping the charges would be dropped in return.

Celis disappeared from her east side home in April 2012. Her remains were found in 2017 near in Avra Valley, when Clements led federal agents to them.

Clements is also charged in the murder of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzales, who vanished while walking to a friend’s home in 2014. Her body was found days after her disappearance, close to where Isabel was found.

Authorities say Clements kidnapped both girls before killing them and leaving their bodies in a desert area north of Tucson.

His trials in the cases of both girls have been postponed numerous times . As of Wednesday, April 20, he is set to stand trial in Maribel’s case on July 28 and face trial again in Isabel’s case on Sept. 8.

