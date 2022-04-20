FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Red Flag Warning hoist Friday!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An approaching Pacific storm system will bring strong wind Friday, fire weather concerns and cooler air. Daytime highs will drop back to normal Friday. Below average temperatures move in briefly for the weekend. Enjoy it because mid 90s will return by early next work week!

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Windy.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with high in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.