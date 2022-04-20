Man arrested after Best Buy robbery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was arrested on Tuesday, April 19 after he allegedly robbed a Tucson store earlier this month.

Joshua Hardin, 33, was taken into custody by Tucson police.

Authorities say he robbed the Best Buy in the 6000 block of East Broadway Boulevard at knifepoint on April 13.

Hardin was booked into the Pima County jail, where he remained Wednesday, with bond set at $50,000 cash.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.