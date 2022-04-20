Man gets life in prison for 2020 murder

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The man charged in a brutal Tucson homicide will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Damon Cyrus Lewis, 42, learned his fate during a sentencing hearing Tuesday. Lewis was sentenced to natural life plus 18 years. He did receive just under two years credit for time served.

On Dec. 16, 2021, a jury found Lewis guilty of first-degree murder, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Authorities said Lewis stabbed and beat Eugene Rios, 36, to death in the desert area behind homes in the 1900 block of West Calle Campan De Plata in June 2020 .

A woman was also injured, but she survived.

Patricia Andrea Salcido was arrested along with Lewis and was originally indicted on charges of murder, kidnapping and aggravated assault. In June 2021, she reached a plea deal in the case and pleaded guilty to kidnapping. She was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

