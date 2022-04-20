Advertise
PCSD Civilian Advisory Review Board aims to hold department accountable, link community to department

By Shaley Sanders
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:07 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has a new accountability partner.

On Tuesday, the department announced it has formed the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Civilian Advisory Review Board.

The board consists of a chairperson, co-chairperson, an executive assistant, and eight committee members.

Chairperson Dr. Damond Holt said the members meet the second Monday of each month, and while the announcement about the board was made Tuesday, members actually began meeting in November.

Holt said members have sat in on three deputy disciplinary panels, the latest one on Monday.

While the board members do not have disciplinary power, they do give recommendations to the sheriff, and they have diverse backgrounds.

“We have two former police officers on the board, so that gives us some institutional knowledge on policies and practices. Then, we have a judge, then we have a lawyer, then we have a few college students that give us more of that 21st millennial type of lens. I’m a doctor of neural psychology so you have a mental health, trauma, PTSD expert at the table,” Holt said.

Holt said he hopes to increase the diversity of the board and plans to re-open the application process in the fall.

Holt said these board members want to hear from you.

On May 14, there will be a community forum at the Tucson Baptist Church from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Pima County residents are invited to meet with advisory board members and law enforcement.

Click here to learn more about the board members.

