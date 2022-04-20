Phoenix PD looking for woman last seen in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Phoenix Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a woman who was last seen in Tucson.

Officials say 55-year-old Carla Therese Boone, also known as Carla Foster, is described as 5′4,” 130 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Boone’s dog, Whiskey, is also missing. He is an American Pitbull.

Boone was last seen leaving Banner Hospital South Campus on Saturday, April 16.

Officials said she lives in Phoenix and is not familiar with the Tucson area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department.

