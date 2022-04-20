Pima County approves contract for Lesher as county administrator

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors approved the contract for new county administrator Jan Lesher by a 3-2 vote, but not without some controversy.

Lesher’s contract calls for a $260,000 base salary, $32,000 less that her predecessor Chuck Huckelberry, who resigned two weeks ago following a bicycle accident in October where he was seriously hurt.

At lease three board members expressed some form of displeasure than her salary was less than hers, which she acknowledged.

“There’s potential difficult optics for some that a man is leaving a job and a woman is taking that job, and is getting paid less,” Lesher said after the vote.

But she went on to say that she was “at peace” with the salary being offered.

“It is my month three of being the county administrator,” she said.

She acknowledged Huckelberry had been county administrator for 29 years and worked for the county for 49 years.

It meant Huckelberry was able to maintain his county salary and benefits while collecting about $12,500 a month from the state retirement system.

What rankled some members of the board was that Huckelberry never told them what he had done.

District 4 Supervisor Steve Christy questioned Lesher at length about whether she knew what Huckelberry had done and why that information was not given to the board.

Christy added it’s not a legal question but one about process which may create bad optics to the public.

“What the result of his actions did as far as the transparency, the trust, where we can put our faith in our administrators and community leaders,” Christy asked.

But Lesher responded that double dipping is not unusual nor illegal.

“We have some 500 employees today in Pima County who are county employees who also access retirement benefits,” she told Christy. “It’s part of the retirement system.”

But District 5 board member Adelita Grijalva said there was nothing in Huckelberry’s contract which required him to do so and blamed the board itself.

“So that’s our fault,” Grijalva said. “Should he have told us? I think he should of, but is that something that is required explicitly.”

She went on to say “so I do think that that’s a learning opportunity for us.”

It’s a lesson Lesher has already taken to heart and insists will not happen on her watch.

“What we are recognizing is teachable moments that we can use to move a system forward, what we hope is additional transparency for the public and the board,” she said. “And that’s what we’ve been looking at as what is it we need to do.”

