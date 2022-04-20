UPDATE: I-19 reopens after wreck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 19 have reopened after multiple accidents took place on Wednesday, April 20.

According to Green Valley fire crews, they and Rural Metro are also at the scene, which is south of Sahuarita Road. They said a medical helicopter took a man in his 60s with serious injuries to a local hospital.

State troopers said the crashes took place near milepost 46.

