Authorities seize 30 pounds of illegal shark fins at Texas restaurant

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:06 AM MST|Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:21 AM MST
(CNN) - The owners of a Texas seafood restaurant may face charges after nearly 30 pounds of shark fins were found inside a freezer.

In 2015, Texas banned the trade of shark fins. The law was put into effect to help crush the trade that officials say is mostly to blame for harming the shark population.

Authorities seized the fins and will use them as evidence.

A criminal case is pending against the unnamed restaurant owners.

