Commemoration set for fallen Nogales officer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Nogales Police Department is hosting a commemoration ceremony for officer Jesus Manuel Cordova, who died in the line of duty four years ago.

The ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 27 at 631 West Mesa Verde Drive.

Cordova was fatally shot on April 27, 2018 while trying to apprehend a carjacking suspect.

His wife, Alyssa, was pregnant at the time of his death. She now travels with her four children and attends or speaks at events honoring her husband and other fallen officers.

She named her youngest, Jesus, after his father.

