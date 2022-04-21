Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Commemoration set for fallen Nogales officer

Fallen Nogales Police Officer Jesus Manuel "Chuy" Cordova pictured with his wife Alyssa and...
Fallen Nogales Police Officer Jesus Manuel "Chuy" Cordova pictured with his wife Alyssa and three children Nicolas, Sophia, and Victoria.(Source: Tunnel to Towers Foundation)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:07 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Nogales Police Department is hosting a commemoration ceremony for officer Jesus Manuel Cordova, who died in the line of duty four years ago.

The ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 27 at 631 West Mesa Verde Drive.

Cordova was fatally shot on April 27, 2018 while trying to apprehend a carjacking suspect.

His wife, Alyssa, was pregnant at the time of his death. She now travels with her four children and attends or speaks at events honoring her husband and other fallen officers.

She named her youngest, Jesus, after his father.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Avila, of Phoenix, is facing charges of first-degree murder, endangerment and aggravated...
UPDATE: Phoenix teen identified as driver in fatal crash on I-10 near Eloy
Police investigate a possible shooting near Second Street and Park Avenue near the University...
UPDATE: One dead, armed suspect sought in shooting near University of Arizona campus
A man died after being hit by a vehicle on Tucson's south side on Thursday, April 21.
Police identify pedestrian killed near Mission Manor Park in Tucson
Dixon is scheduled to be executed on May 11 for the 1978 rape and murder of Arizona State...
Arizona death row prisoner to be executed by lethal injection
Phoenix PD looking for woman last seen in Tucson

Latest News

Police said at least three people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Police say at least 3 shot, ‘active threat’ in northwest DC
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office said at least two homes and one vehicle were burned by a...
UPDATE: Grass fire burns homes, forces evacuations in Bisbee
FILE PHOTO: Mark Meadows — a former chief of staff to President Donald Trump who was removed...
Officials: Mark Meadows was registered to vote in 3 states
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta....
Marjorie Taylor Greene hostile in testimony over eligibility
Dalen Terry declared for the NBA Draft on Friday, April 22, becoming the third University of...
UArizona’s Dalen Terry declares for NBA Draft, will maintain college eligibility