Police investigate fatal shooting near Oaktree Park in Tucson

Tucson police investigate an incident near Oaktree Park on Wednesday, April 20.
Tucson police investigate an incident near Oaktree Park on Wednesday, April 20.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:35 AM MST|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:23 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating an incident near Oaktree Park in Tucson early Wednesday, April 20.

Tucson police said they were called around 11 p.m. Tuesday to the 1600 block of West Colonial Heights in response to a shooting near Oaktree Park.

Once officers got there, they said, they found a black car in the road. Inside the car, they said, they found the body of a teenage boy with gunshot wounds. A second victim was found nearby, but was uninjured.

Tucson fire crews got to the scene and pronounced the man dead. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Michael Valenzuela.

Investigators conducted interviews and gathered evidence at the scene, but as of Wednesday evening, no suspects had been identified.

Anyone with information on Valenzuela’s death is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME if they’d like to stay anonymous.

