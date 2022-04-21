Raytheon secures its own future through community commitment

Xander Nelson works on research project at the University of Arizona Star Lab (KOLD)

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -

In his white lab coat, Xander Nelson (pictured) looks every bit the scientist. He’s actually a homeschooled high school senior, working at STAR Lab at the University of Arizona. Xander’s mentors through “Students Taking Advantage of Research,” known as SARSEF, are making sure he has every opportunity to get experience while he’s young.

“A hundred people in this building alone have given back to m” Xander said, “And that’s something I can’t underestimate at all.”

With paths in bioengineering and intellectual property law laid out before him, this real-world experience is shaping Xander like no other experience could. Programs like this are possible because of support from companies like Raytheon. And one day, Xander expects to continue the cycle with other young scientists.

“It’s taking advantage of all the resources you have and then being a good steward of all that’s been given to you,” Xander said.

With mentors like veteran Raytheon engineer Alonso Garcia shepherding kids from kindergarten to college, the sky’s no longer the limit.

“I grew up a Flowing Wells kid, just not having resources, and with parents who just emigrated from Mexico,” Alonso said.

Along the way, he met people who showed him what was possible. Alonso promised to do the same for the next generation. He considers his volunteer work with the middle school program MESA (Mathematics, Engineering, and Science Achievement) a personal hobby.

“We bring in Hispanic female engineers, African american engineers, and they start talking about ‘I struggled with testing, or with this topic, and here’s what I did...here’s what you need to do so it doesn’t become an obstacle,’” Alonso said.

When students see themselves in Raytheon workers like Alonso - it makes engineering accessible. But, the building doesn’t stop there.

“You’re seeing them coming back here as engineers and then to add more icing on the cake you get to see them give back,” said Alonso.

The return on corporate responsibility doesn’t end with students. It extends to veterans and active military and rehabilitation programs, as well. That’s the cycle of giving back to the Southern Arizona community Raytheon has cultivated for its 70-year history, in order to secure another 70 years - and beyond.

“Talk about full circle, you can’t come more full circle than that,” said Alonso.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.