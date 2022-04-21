UPDATE: Camino Fire was human caused, forward progress stopped near Sunizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The evacuation order has been lifted and forward progress has been stopped in the Camino Fire on Highway 181 near Sunizona.

Officials said the fire was human caused, as someone was dragging chains and started at least 10 fires along the highway.

One structure was destroyed by the fire.

State Route 181 has since reopened.

