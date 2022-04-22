Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Allergist warns of strong winds and pollen amid bad allergy season

Bee pollinates flowers (Pixabay)
Bee pollinates flowers (Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:53 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High winds and pollen in the air are driving Tucsonans bonkers! According to an allergist with Banner Health, “Avoidance is key,” when it comes to keeping allergy symptoms at bay.

Dr. Tara Carr with Banner Health said that it can be hard, especially with strong winds and nearby wildfires. “The winds can pick up and spread around pollens for many many miles.”

Dr. Carr said these kinds of winds make it easier to breathe in the pollen outside, and it can substantially affect our nose and lungs.

“The tree pollen from mesquite and paloverde are probably the most common things people are allergic to in my clinic,” she said.

Dr. Carr says when winds and allergies are this bad, it’s best to come inside and take a shower. This helps remove excess pollen from your skin and your hair.

She says allergies and pollen aren’t the only concern when it comes to this kind of weather.

“Valley fever can be transmitted in the wind as well. A few weeks from now I won’t be surprised if people are having symptoms of valley fever,” she added.

But, what can you do to resolve this?

Dr. Carr said that if you struggle with allergies she recommends nasal flushes and over the counter medicine to help. But, if it doesn’t you may need to pay your doctor a visit and see what can be done to help your allergies, such as allergy shots.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Avila, of Phoenix, is facing charges of first-degree murder, endangerment and aggravated...
UPDATE: Phoenix teen identified as driver in fatal crash on I-10 near Eloy
Police investigate a possible shooting near Second Street and Park Avenue near the University...
UPDATE: One dead, armed suspect sought in shooting near University of Arizona campus
A man died after being hit by a vehicle on Tucson's south side on Thursday, April 21.
Police identify pedestrian killed near Mission Manor Park in Tucson
Dixon is scheduled to be executed on May 11 for the 1978 rape and murder of Arizona State...
Arizona death row prisoner to be executed by lethal injection
Phoenix PD looking for woman last seen in Tucson

Latest News

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta....
Marjorie Taylor Greene hostile in testimony over eligibility
Tucson talks environment goals on Earth Day
Tucson talks environment goals on Earth Day
Tucson talks environment goals on Earth Day
Tucson talks environment goals on Earth Day
Police said at least four people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Police say at least 4 shot, ‘active threat’ in northwest DC
Gourmet Girls gluten free baked oatmeal
Gourmet Girls gluten free baked oatmeal