Allergist warns of strong winds and pollen amid bad allergy season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High winds and pollen in the air are driving Tucsonans bonkers! According to an allergist with Banner Health, “Avoidance is key,” when it comes to keeping allergy symptoms at bay.

Dr. Tara Carr with Banner Health said that it can be hard, especially with strong winds and nearby wildfires. “The winds can pick up and spread around pollens for many many miles.”

Dr. Carr said these kinds of winds make it easier to breathe in the pollen outside, and it can substantially affect our nose and lungs.

“The tree pollen from mesquite and paloverde are probably the most common things people are allergic to in my clinic,” she said.

Dr. Carr says when winds and allergies are this bad, it’s best to come inside and take a shower. This helps remove excess pollen from your skin and your hair.

She says allergies and pollen aren’t the only concern when it comes to this kind of weather.

“Valley fever can be transmitted in the wind as well. A few weeks from now I won’t be surprised if people are having symptoms of valley fever,” she added.

But, what can you do to resolve this?

Dr. Carr said that if you struggle with allergies she recommends nasal flushes and over the counter medicine to help. But, if it doesn’t you may need to pay your doctor a visit and see what can be done to help your allergies, such as allergy shots.

