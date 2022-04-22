Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Couple starts house fire, dies in fractal burning incident, authorities say

Police say two people found dead in a fire appear to be the victims of a tragic accident in Wisconsin. (Source: WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROZELLVILLE, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) - Authorities in Wisconsin are investigating a deadly fire where two people died in what looks to have been a tragic accident earlier this month.

Marathon County Deputy Chad Billeb said Tanya Rodriguez, 44, and James Carolfi, 52, died as the result of electrocution while fractal burning.

Fire crews were originally called to the couple’s home on April 6 for reports of a fire and their bodies were found in the garage, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputy Billeb said evidence at the scene showed the two were in the process of fractal burning.

WSAW reports fractal burning, also called Lichtenberg, is a process that creates designs on wood using high-voltage electricity and a conductive solution. The patterns and design look like lightning strikes.

Deputy Billeb said the fractal burning practice is sometimes done by using high voltage from a microwave. It is popular on social media, but extremely dangerous.

Copyright 2022 WSAW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Avila, of Phoenix, is facing charges of first-degree murder, endangerment and aggravated...
UPDATE: Phoenix teen identified as driver in fatal crash on I-10 near Eloy
Police investigate a possible shooting near Second Street and Park Avenue near the University...
UPDATE: One dead, armed suspect sought in shooting near University of Arizona campus
A man died after being hit by a vehicle on Tucson's south side on Thursday, April 21.
Police identify pedestrian killed near Mission Manor Park in Tucson
Dixon is scheduled to be executed on May 11 for the 1978 rape and murder of Arizona State...
Arizona death row prisoner to be executed by lethal injection
Phoenix PD looking for woman last seen in Tucson

Latest News

VIDEO: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta....
Marjorie Taylor Greene hostile in testimony over eligibility
Tucson talks environment goals on Earth Day
Tucson talks environment goals on Earth Day
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy, Trump have ‘positive’ call despite Jan. 6 audio
Authorities say a teen has died from drowning complications after needing to be rescued from...
Teen dies from drowning complications after water rescue, coroner says