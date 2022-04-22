FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friday is a First Alert Action Day due to the threat of gusty winds and high fire danger. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the majority of southern Arizona from 11 AM to 8 PM. Low relative humidity, high winds, and dry vegetation will combine to heighten our risk for rapid fire growth. A Wind Advisory is also in place for much of the area, with the highest gusts expected east of Tucson. Blowing dust will cause visibility concerns. Wind will still be breezy Saturday, but not as strong as Friday. From the northwest up to 20 mph. Behind the cold front which brought the wind, much cooler air. Highs will drop to the upper 70s Saturday, warming to the low 80s Sunday. High pressure will bring a rapid warming trend next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with high in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

