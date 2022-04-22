Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory today

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, APRIL 22, 2022
By Erin Christiansen
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:58 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friday is a First Alert Action Day due to the threat of gusty winds and high fire danger. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the majority of southern Arizona from 11 AM to 8 PM. Low relative humidity, high winds, and dry vegetation will combine to heighten our risk for rapid fire growth. A Wind Advisory is also in place for much of the area, with the highest gusts expected east of Tucson. Blowing dust will cause visibility concerns. Wind will still be breezy Saturday, but not as strong as Friday. From the northwest up to 20 mph. Behind the cold front which brought the wind, much cooler air. Highs will drop to the upper 70s Saturday, warming to the low 80s Sunday. High pressure will bring a rapid warming trend next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with high in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Avila, of Phoenix, is facing charges of first-degree murder, endangerment and aggravated...
UPDATE: Phoenix teen identified as driver in fatal crash on I-10 near Eloy
Police investigate a possible shooting near Second Street and Park Avenue near the University...
UPDATE: One dead, armed suspect sought in shooting near University of Arizona campus
A man died after being hit by a vehicle on Tucson's south side on Thursday, April 21.
Police identify pedestrian killed near Mission Manor Park in Tucson
Dixon is scheduled to be executed on May 11 for the 1978 rape and murder of Arizona State...
Arizona death row prisoner to be executed by lethal injection
Phoenix PD looking for woman last seen in Tucson

Latest News

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, APRIL 22, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, APRIL 22, 2022
KOLD 4 PM FORECAST APRIL 22, 2022
KOLD 4PM forecast April 22, 2022
The Isaac family raced to get their belongings as they were ordered to evacuate because of the...
Family’s home lost because of Tunnel Fire; Shifting winds keep crews busy Friday
Firefighters are fighting a grass fire that has injured two and destroyed homes in Bisbee.
UPDATE: Grass fire injures two, forces evacuations in Bisbee