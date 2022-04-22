Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Gourmet Girls gluten free baked oatmeal

KOLD News 4-5 p.m. recurring
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Here is the Gourmet Girls recipe for gluten free baked oatmeal.

Ingredients include:

  • Half a cup of certified gluten free oats
  • 3/8 of a cup of dried cranberries
  • Half a tablespoon on brown sugar
  • Three cups of milk
  • Three quarters of a cup of applesauce
  • 3/8 of a teaspoon of vanilla extract

Vlend together in a large bowl and divide equally between four well-greased, four-inch round cake pans. Bake at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 minutes, rotate, and bake for 25 minutes londer.

The oatmeal may be eaten fresh from the oven or frozen for later enjoyment.

Additionally, ingredients for a sauce to serve with the oatmeal include:

  • Two cups of yogurt
  • Half a teaspoon of vanilla
  • One tablespoon of honey
  • A quarter cup of cranberries

Blend the ingredients together and add milk to achieve the desired consistency.

