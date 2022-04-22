Gourmet Girls gluten free baked oatmeal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Here is the Gourmet Girls recipe for gluten free baked oatmeal.

Ingredients include:

Half a cup of certified gluten free oats

3/8 of a cup of dried cranberries

Half a tablespoon on brown sugar

Three cups of milk

Three quarters of a cup of applesauce

3/8 of a teaspoon of vanilla extract

Vlend together in a large bowl and divide equally between four well-greased, four-inch round cake pans. Bake at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 minutes, rotate, and bake for 25 minutes londer.

The oatmeal may be eaten fresh from the oven or frozen for later enjoyment.

Additionally, ingredients for a sauce to serve with the oatmeal include:

Two cups of yogurt

Half a teaspoon of vanilla

One tablespoon of honey

A quarter cup of cranberries

Blend the ingredients together and add milk to achieve the desired consistency.

