UArizona’s Dalen Terry declares for NBA Draft, will maintain college eligibility

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - University of Arizona men’s basketball player Dalen Terry announced on Friday, April 22, that he will declare for the NBA Draft.

The guard who is entering his junior year said on Twitter that he will maintain his college eligibility, meaning he could possibly return to play for the Wildcats.

Terry is the third Wildcat to declare for the draft, following Bennedict Mathurin and Christian Koloko.

He has played two seasons at Arizona, averaging 6.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He is 6-feet, 7-inches tall and 195 pounds.

Terry prepped at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix.

