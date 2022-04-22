Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

UArizona’s Dalen Terry declares for NBA Draft, will maintain college eligibility

Dalen Terry declared for the NBA Draft on Friday, April 22, becoming the third University of...
Dalen Terry declared for the NBA Draft on Friday, April 22, becoming the third University of Arizona basketball player to do so.(Arizona Athletics)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 12:38 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - University of Arizona men’s basketball player Dalen Terry announced on Friday, April 22, that he will declare for the NBA Draft.

The guard who is entering his junior year said on Twitter that he will maintain his college eligibility, meaning he could possibly return to play for the Wildcats.

Terry is the third Wildcat to declare for the draft, following Bennedict Mathurin and Christian Koloko.

He has played two seasons at Arizona, averaging 6.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He is 6-feet, 7-inches tall and 195 pounds.

Terry prepped at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Avila, of Phoenix, is facing charges of first-degree murder, endangerment and aggravated...
UPDATE: Phoenix teen identified as driver in fatal crash on I-10 near Eloy
Police investigate a possible shooting near Second Street and Park Avenue near the University...
UPDATE: One dead, armed suspect sought in shooting near University of Arizona campus
A man died after being hit by a vehicle on Tucson's south side on Thursday, April 21.
Police identify pedestrian killed near Mission Manor Park in Tucson
Dixon is scheduled to be executed on May 11 for the 1978 rape and murder of Arizona State...
Arizona death row prisoner to be executed by lethal injection
Phoenix PD looking for woman last seen in Tucson

Latest News

Wildcat rodeo team eyes national finals
Wildcat rodeo team eyes national finals
Arizona’s Christian Koloko declares for NBA draft
Arizona sophomore guard Bennedict Mathurin.
Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin declares for NBA draft
UA gymnast eyes national championship with her brother watching over
UA gymnast eyes national championship with her brother watching over