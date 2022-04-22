UPDATE: Grass fire injures two, forces evacuations in Bisbee

BISBEE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people have been injured in a grass fire burning in Bisbee, near the intersection of State Route 80 and Old Douglas Highway.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, one injured person is a first-responder, while the other is a citizen. Authorities did not have updates on their conditions, as of 2:15 p.m.

The fire, now known as the Saginaw fire, has forced homes on C Street and D Street to be evacuated. A third house, and possibly a fourth, had been severely damaged by 3 p.m.

APS and Southwest Gas were at the scene, shutting off gas and electricity in those homes.

The internet had gone out between Elfrida and Douglas. Phone lines are down in Douglas, Wilcox and Safford.

State Route 80 is closed between the traffic circle and Arizona Street, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and avoid the area.

KOLD News 13 is sending a crew to the scene. This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.