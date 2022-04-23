Tucson talks environment goals on Earth Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - April 22 is Earth Day, the 52nd year that the world takes a look at how we are treating our planet and in what ways we can make it better.

The city of Tucson has taken on an ambitious goal of trying to reach carbon neutrality by 2030 and in two years has made considerable progress.

One of the most high profile goals is the conversion to electric vehicles (EV) to reduce the carbon footprint.

It has passed city code which requires all new home construction to have EV infrastructure, has started electrifying its bus fleet, installed electric charging stations and is working on requirements that all new apartment complexes and businesses have EV capability.

“I would give the city maybe a “B” because they are actually doing it,” said Catalina Ross, the Energy Development Coordinator for the Sierra Club.

Ross says the city “itself is doing a great job, they just need to continue their forward progress.”

Likely not an “A” because the city is a bureaucracy and that slows things down a bit.

“I think we are moving along at a pace that needs to be faster because we’re facing an emergency,” Ross said. “But moving things on a city scale is fairly difficult and a slow process bureaucratically speaking.”

It has set another goal to plant a million trees by 2030 but has been a bit slow in the initial phase, planting 45,000 trees in its first two years.

“Because I work for Trees for Tucson, I would give ourselves a “B”, said Katie Gannon, the Executive Director of Tucson Clean and Beautiful. “Obviously there’s a long ways to go.”

A million may be a bit ambitious but still a goal worth striving for. Tucson’s tree canopy has been shrinking for decades and a revival is needed to get it back to where it saves energy and water.

“I think a million trees is an aspirational goal, it is a far reach,” Gannon said. “But what it does, it underlines the urgency of trees.”

Still, in two years, the policies passed by the city have ranked it as one of the most environmentally sensitive cities in the country, which has the mayor pushing back a bit.

“So I would say that the grade I would give us as a city and the mayor and council would be an ‘A,’” Mayor Regina Romero said.

But the goal for the city and for the mayor when it comes to climate change and the ability to reach carbon neutrality is still to reach an A+.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.