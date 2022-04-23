Advertise
UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal shooting near University of Arizona campus

Police investigate a shooting near Second Street and Park Avenue near the University of Arizona...
Harrison Weber, 24, died after he was shot at the intersection of Second Street and Park Avenue near the University of Arizona campus early in the morning on Friday, April 22.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:34 AM MST|Updated: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:10 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man was killed and another was seriously injured in a shooting near the University of Arizona campus early Friday, April 22.

The Tucson Police Department said 24-year-old Harrison Weber was found shot near Second Street and Park Avenue.

Authorities immediately began treating Weber, but he died at a local hospital. A 21-year-old man, who has not been named, was also shot and suffered serious injuries.

The TPD said the investigation is centering on one suspect. The University of Arizona Police Department initially said there were three suspects.

The TPD said the shooting may have been caused by a confrontation between two groups.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

