FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming up with more wind

KOLD News 10-10:30 p.m. recurring
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 3:57 PM MST|Updated: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:29 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure builds in pushing our temperatures back into the 90s for much of next week. Fire weather concerns return on Tuesday as a backdoor cold front increases our easterly winds. There is a also a slight chance for thunderstorms in Cochise County, but given how dry it is, lightning without any beneficial rainfall could ramp up our fire danger.

TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the low 50s.

TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

