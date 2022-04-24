UPDATE: Police identify man killed in motorcycle crash at Pima, Swan in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was killed and another was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV at Pima Street and Swan Road in Tucson on Sunday, April 24.

The Tucson Police Department said the motorcycle rider was declared dead at the scene. Police identified him as 30-year-old Daniel Damato.

One occupant of the other vehicle, a 2010 Ford Flex, was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Investigators determined that the Ford was attempting to make a left turn from southbound Swan Road to eastbound Pima Street. Damato was northbound on the motorcycle and had a green light when the Ford struck him, police said.

A DUI officer determined that the driver of the Ford was not impaired at the time of the crash.

Witness statements indicated that Damato may have been traveling at an excessive speed at the time of the collision and had been weaving in and out of traffic.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no charges or citations have been issued.

