Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

UPDATE: Police identify man killed in motorcycle crash at Pima, Swan in Tucson

Investigators determined that a Ford Flex was attempting to make a left turn from southbound...
Investigators determined that a Ford Flex was attempting to make a left turn from southbound Swan Road to eastbound Pima Street when it collided with the northbound motorcycle on Sunday, April 24.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 2:40 PM MST|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:25 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was killed and another was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV at Pima Street and Swan Road in Tucson on Sunday, April 24.

The Tucson Police Department said the motorcycle rider was declared dead at the scene. Police identified him as 30-year-old Daniel Damato.

One occupant of the other vehicle, a 2010 Ford Flex, was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Investigators determined that the Ford was attempting to make a left turn from southbound Swan Road to eastbound Pima Street. Damato was northbound on the motorcycle and had a green light when the Ford struck him, police said.

A DUI officer determined that the driver of the Ford was not impaired at the time of the crash.

Witness statements indicated that Damato may have been traveling at an excessive speed at the time of the collision and had been weaving in and out of traffic.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no charges or citations have been issued.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three suspects (from left) Daruis Lamonte Barrett, King David Rugamba and Malik Tyreme Ford...
UPDATE: Police arrest 3 suspects connected with deadly shooting near Fort Lowell, Stone
The Adams County Sheriff's Department say a toddler drowned in rural Adams County Wednesday,...
Authorities investigate after child drowns on Tucson’s east side
UPDATE: Driver in fatal pedestrian crash was impaired, police say
UPDATE: PACC halts intake after dog’s death, potential outbreak

Latest News

Pima County.
Pima County summer rec program sign ups open this week
There is not much left of Novotoshkivka, a small village in eastern Ukraine, new drone video...
US urges more arms for Ukraine amid fears of expanding war
Police Lights
UPDATE: Missing woman found safe in Tucson
President Joe Biden has granted the first three pardons of his term, providing clemency to a...
Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others
Tucson reached 100 degrees for the first time in 2022 on Tuesday, April 26.
Tucson records 1st 100-degree day of 2022