Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say

A 4-year-old girl was killed by a tractor in Connecticut on Saturday.
A 4-year-old girl was killed by a tractor in Connecticut on Saturday.(franky242 via Canva)
By WFSB staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:42 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A 4-year-old girl in Connecticut died after she became “entangled” with a farming tractor Saturday afternoon, police said.

The Watertown Police Department identified the child as Ellie Kuslis.

Police said the girl had become entangled within a slice seeder that was attached to the rear of the tractor.

The girl’s father was operating the tractor at the time of the accident. The tractor was stationary at the time; however, the seeder remained engaged, according to police.

Emergency crews were called, but the child was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy conducted Sunday determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma, and the death was certified as accidental.

“The Watertown Police Department extends our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the child and wishes to express our gratitude to the police officers, firefighters and neighbors who did all they could to help,” police wrote in a news release.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three suspects (from left) Daruis Lamonte Barrett, King David Rugamba and Malik Tyreme Ford...
UPDATE: Police arrest 3 suspects connected with deadly shooting near Fort Lowell, Stone
The Adams County Sheriff's Department say a toddler drowned in rural Adams County Wednesday,...
Authorities investigate after child drowns on Tucson’s east side
Investigators determined that a Ford Flex was attempting to make a left turn from southbound...
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in motorcycle crash at Pima, Swan in Tucson
UPDATE: Driver in fatal pedestrian crash was impaired, police say
UPDATE: PACC halts intake after dog’s death, potential outbreak

Latest News

A juvenile female was found with a gunshot wound to her body in the 400 block of Burgundy...
3-year-old girl shot, killed inside home in New Orleans’ French Quarter; 2 brothers detained
A Colorado man was convicted on 16 drug charges as part of a drug trafficking organization.
Man convicted on 16 charges for distributing meth in drug trafficking organization
WWII veteran Chester Wilson recently celebrated his 108th birthday.
‘Chester Wilson Day’: WWII veteran celebrates 108th birthday
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm delivers a press conference on Monday, April 25, 2022....
Suspect arrested in Wisconsin homicide investigation
Alec Baldwin is approached by a law enforcement official after the shooting on the set of the...
Videos show aftermath of film-set shooting, Baldwin reaction