FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures back on the rise

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, APRIL 25, 2022
By Erin Christiansen
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:22 AM MST|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:31 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Easterly winds will pick up Tuesday. There’s a 10 to 15% chance for thunderstorms across Cochise county. Little to no rain expected. Outflow winds and dry lightning will be the main concerns. Southwest winds will increase Wednesday and Thursday with critical fire weather conditions likely area-wide. Friday, wind weakens and temperatures drop back to normal.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Windy.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s.

