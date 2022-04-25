Advertise
Residents displaced after house fire near Golf Links, Harrison

No one was injured in the fire in the 9000 block of East Palm Springs Place on Monday, April 25.
No one was injured in the fire in the 9000 block of East Palm Springs Place on Monday, April 25.(Tucson Fire Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:28 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fire damaged a home near Golf Links and Harrison roads on Monday, April 25.

According to the Tucson Fire Department, no injuries were reported in the blaze that happened at 11:20 a.m. in the 9000 block of East Palm Springs Place.

The residents, who were not home at the time of the fire, have been displaced, but will not be needing Red Cross assistance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

