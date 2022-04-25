Residents displaced after house fire near Golf Links, Harrison

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fire damaged a home near Golf Links and Harrison roads on Monday, April 25.

HOUSE FIRE 🔥 At 11:20 Monday morning #TucsonFire was dispatched to the 9000 block of E. Palm Springs Pl for reports of a house fire. Medic 13 was first on scene at 11:25, where they observed heavy smoke from the front and rear of the home. Engine 9 arrived shortly after and... pic.twitter.com/ITy381n1wY — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) April 25, 2022

According to the Tucson Fire Department, no injuries were reported in the blaze that happened at 11:20 a.m. in the 9000 block of East Palm Springs Place.

The residents, who were not home at the time of the fire, have been displaced, but will not be needing Red Cross assistance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

