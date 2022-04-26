Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

2 children, woman killed by gunman at Russian kindergarten

A lawmaker says a gunman has killed two children and a staff member at a kindergarten in Russia.
A lawmaker says a gunman has killed two children and a staff member at a kindergarten in Russia.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:21 AM MST|Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:56 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman on Tuesday killed two children and a staff member at a kindergarten in central Russia, authorities said.

A man entered the kindergarten in the town of Veshkayma and shot a female staff member and two children, ages 5 and 6, before shooting himself, said Sergei Morozov, a federal lawmaker and the former governor of the Ulyanovsk region, where the killings took place.

One other staff member was wounded, according to local health officials. The motive of the gunman remained unclear. Ulyanovsk human rights envoy Sergei Lulkov told the Interfax news agency that the man had no relation whatsoever to any of the victims.

Russia’s human rights ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova identified the perpetrator as a 26-year-old mentally ill man. Ulyanovsk lawmaker Boris Stolypin told the Russian state Tass news agency that the gunman stole the weapon — an IZh-26 hunting gun — from another man, whom he also killed.

Police have launched a criminal investigation into the shooting, and Ulyanovsk authorities have promised to pay families of the victims 1 million rubles (about $49,000).

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three suspects (from left) Daruis Lamonte Barrett, King David Rugamba and Malik Tyreme Ford...
UPDATE: Police arrest 3 suspects connected with deadly shooting near Fort Lowell, Stone
Police Lights
UPDATE: Missing woman found safe in Tucson
The Locklin Fire in Old Bisbee began on Monday night, April 25.
UPDATE: Evacuations lifted for Locklin Avenue, Wood Canyon after wildfire near Old Bisbee
The Adams County Sheriff's Department say a toddler drowned in rural Adams County Wednesday,...
Authorities investigate after child drowns on Tucson’s east side
Tucson police are trying to identify two robbery suspects.
TPD: Unknown suspects robbed 14-year-old boy

Latest News

Three people were killed around 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Broadway Inn on Walmart Lane near Hwy...
Shootings, standoff end with 5 dead, including suspected gunman in Biloxi hotel killings
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy defends 1/6 audio, House GOP backs ‘next speaker’
Police in North Carolina say Demetris Holeman, 45, has been charged with assault with a deadly...
Police: Customer arrested after stabbing Jimmy John’s employee over sandwich order
The letter was handed to four students by the teacher on Monday
High school teacher under fire for letter refuting students’ gender identities
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Musk ordered to abide by SEC settlement over 2018 tweets