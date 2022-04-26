Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Father of missing Buckeye geologist Daniel Robinson pauses desert searches

Daniel Robinson went missing from a Buckeye job site last summer.
Daniel Robinson went missing from a Buckeye job site last summer.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:41 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The father of a geologist who went missing in Buckeye last summer is temporarily pausing search efforts to find his son. David Robinson, the father of Daniel Robinson, tweeted on Monday night that desert search parties would be on hold due to budget restraints.

“I will not stop searching and will continue to do so. I want those who search with me to have a safer environment, better equipment, and complete organization while looking. I love each one of them and hope to see my extended family when I resume my search. Pray for me,” the tweet read.

Daniel Robinson’s family holds vigil at the Arizona Capitol

He has been vocal about the search for his son Daniel since he went missing over 10 months ago. David tweeted the pauses will be able to let the group restructure search efforts. Previously, he tweeted a video of a search on April 17, saying additional volunteers had come out to search for his son. He and other volunteers have scoured the Buckeye desert near Daniel’s job site for months. In early March, family and friends held a candlelight ceremony for Daniel in front of the Arizona State Capitol.

Daniel was working at a job site near Sun Valley Parkway and Cactus Road on June 23 when he vanished. His father reported him missing later that night. His car and some belongings were found about a month later. At the end of July, human remains were found, but DNA results showed that it wasn’t him. In December, the family expanded the search to Phoenix and Goodyear.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three suspects (from left) Daruis Lamonte Barrett, King David Rugamba and Malik Tyreme Ford...
UPDATE: Police arrest 3 suspects connected with deadly shooting near Fort Lowell, Stone
Police Lights
UPDATE: Missing woman found safe in Tucson
The Locklin Fire in Old Bisbee began on Monday night, April 25.
UPDATE: Evacuations lifted for Locklin Avenue, Wood Canyon after wildfire near Old Bisbee
The Adams County Sheriff's Department say a toddler drowned in rural Adams County Wednesday,...
Authorities investigate after child drowns on Tucson’s east side
Tucson police are trying to identify two robbery suspects.
TPD: Unknown suspects robbed 14-year-old boy

Latest News

FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy defends 1/6 audio, House GOP backs ‘next speaker’
Thomas Davis Cox Thomas Davis Cox was indicted on 16 counts in the cases including suspicion of...
Man arrested in Mesa cold cases that happened 30+ years ago
Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service...
Russia cuts off gas to 2 NATO nations in bid to divide West
SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA. It’s the first...
SpaceX launches 4 astronauts for NASA after private flight
Change this caption before publishing.
Tucson man gets 10 years in child porn case