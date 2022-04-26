Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: This is Tucson’s First 100° Day of the Year!

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, APRIL 26, 2022
By Erin Christiansen
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:05 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With gusty east-southeast winds, there may be enough moisture to spark an afternoon storm in Cochise County Tuesday. Little to no rainfall expected. Breezy conditions and higher fire danger stick with us through Thursday. Wind strengthens Wednesday and Thursday with a dry weather system moving through Arizona. Critical fire weather conditions likely. Temperatures cool to the mid 80s Friday before warming back to the low 90s over the weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s. Windy.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Windy.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

