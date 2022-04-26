Advertise
Authorities investigate after child drowns on Tucson’s east side

The Adams County Sheriff's Department say a toddler drowned in rural Adams County Wednesday,...
The Adams County Sheriff's Department say a toddler drowned in rural Adams County Wednesday, March 30, 2022.(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:32 PM MST|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:10 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a child drowned on Tucson’s east side on Saturday, April 23.

The incident took place in the 4700 block of South Paseo Melodioso, which is near the intersection of Houghton and Irvington roads.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed the victim was a juvenile, but provided no additional details.

KOLD reached out to the Tucson Fire Department about the incident but as of 6 p.m., we have not heard back.

