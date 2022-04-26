Authorities investigate after child drowns on Tucson’s east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a child drowned on Tucson’s east side on Saturday, April 23.

The incident took place in the 4700 block of South Paseo Melodioso, which is near the intersection of Houghton and Irvington roads.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed the victim was a juvenile, but provided no additional details.

KOLD reached out to the Tucson Fire Department about the incident but as of 6 p.m., we have not heard back.

