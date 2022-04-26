Advertise
KKK flyers found in Atlanta neighborhood

Flyers that were said to be from the KKK were discovered in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.
Flyers that were said to be from the KKK were discovered in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:09 AM MST
ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - The Atlanta Police Department is voicing concerns over some KKK flyers found by residents in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.

Police said they were reportedly discovered in the Zone 1 area along Paul Avenue NW, Spink Street NW, and Edwards Drive NW.

The department said the flyers “appear to be distributed by a group or organization who depict themselves as the ‘Glory Knights of the Klu Klux Klan.’ The flyer appears to contain insensitive messaging.”

Police said they are investigating “to determine if this act was an attempt to intimidate the community.”

The Office of the Attorney General told WGCL that as soon as they were made aware of this matter on Sunday, they immediately contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to request that it investigate.

Police are investigating after KKK flyers found in northwest Atlanta. (Source: WGCL)

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

