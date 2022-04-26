UPDATE: Police arrest 3 suspects connected with deadly shooting near Fort Lowell, Stone

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A teen was killed in a shooting near Fort Lowell Road and Stone Avenue in Tucson on Friday, April 15.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed that 19-year-old Marcell Reddick was killed and it is an open homicide investigation.

On Tuesday, April 26, police identified three men allegedly connected to the shooting: 28-year-old Daruis Lamonte Barrett, 19-year-old King David Rugamba and 19-year-old Malik Tyreme Ford.

All three have been booked into the Pima County Jail on first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery and attempted aggravated robbery.

The TPD said Reddick and the three suspects were involved in a robbery attempt in the area of 20 W. Fort Lowell Road just before 9 p.m. During the attempted robbery, gunfire was exchanged between those involved, and Reddick was struck along with the intended robbery victim. All of the suspects fled the scene.

A short time after the reported shooting, officers responded to Banner University Medical Center for a report of a gunshot victim, who was identified as Reddick. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, he was pronounced dead.

Police found the other victim in the 3000 block of North Stone Avenue. He was taken to BUMC for treatment of serious injuries.

As detectives were at the scene on Fort Lowell, Barrett returned and police detained and interviewed him. As the investigation continued, officers located Rugamba at his residence in the 3400 block of East Presidio Road, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Ford turned himself in on Monday, April 25.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.