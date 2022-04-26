Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Tucson police release video of incident that led to in-custody death of man

Tucson police have released body camera footage of an incident that resulted in a man’s death...
Tucson police have released body camera footage of an incident that resulted in a man’s death after they took him into custody earlier this month.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:19 PM MST|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:26 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department released video of an incident that resulted in a man dying in custody.

The TPD said the incident took place at a home in the 5700 block of East Fairmount Street on April 13.

Authorities got numerous calls about an “erratic” man who was on the roof of another person’s home and armed with several weapons. One caller said the man had drank something that made him “trip out.”

Once officers arrived, they found Jaime Herrera on the roof armed with knives. The 34-year-old Herrera reportedly yelled threats at officers and threw a brick at one of them.

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING

The Tucson Police Department released video of an incident that resulted in a man dying in custody.

The officers called for backup before Herrera started running on the roof while holding a knife and a brick.

After officers tried to speak with Herrera in both English and Spanish and offered him water, Herrera climbed from a roof onto a tree and then fell out of the tree.

An officer used a stun gun on Herrera, who was still armed, once he hit the ground. One officer kicked the knife away from Herrera, he then ran toward the officer and the officer pushed him down.

Herrera bit the officer’s thumb during the struggle.

When more officers arrived, they were able to handcuff Herrera and turn him on his side. When Herrera appeared to lose consciousness, officers tried to keep him awake.

Medics from the Tucson Fire Department arrived and began treating Herrera. A “bio guard,” designed to prevent transmission of bodily fluids, was placed over Herrera’s head and a restraint device known as a WRAP was used to try to prevent him from kicking or hitting anyone else.

The city of Tucson said Herrera had a cardiac event while he was being transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital. Medics started performing CPR on him until they got to St. Joseph’s, where it was determined Herrera had regained a pulse.

Herrera eventually died at the hospital on Friday, April 22.

The incident will be investigated by the TPD’s Office of Professional Standards and Force Review Board.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three suspects (from left) Daruis Lamonte Barrett, King David Rugamba and Malik Tyreme Ford...
UPDATE: Police arrest 3 suspects connected with deadly shooting near Fort Lowell, Stone
Police Lights
UPDATE: Missing woman found safe in Tucson
The Locklin Fire in Old Bisbee began on Monday night, April 25.
UPDATE: Evacuations lifted for Locklin Avenue, Wood Canyon after wildfire near Old Bisbee
The Adams County Sheriff's Department say a toddler drowned in rural Adams County Wednesday,...
Authorities investigate after child drowns on Tucson’s east side
Tucson police are trying to identify two robbery suspects.
TPD: Unknown suspects robbed 14-year-old boy

Latest News

FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy defends 1/6 audio, House GOP backs ‘next speaker’
Thomas Davis Cox Thomas Davis Cox was indicted on 16 counts in the cases including suspicion of...
Man arrested in Mesa cold cases that happened 30+ years ago
Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service...
Russia cuts off gas to 2 NATO nations in bid to divide West
SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA. It’s the first...
SpaceX launches 4 astronauts for NASA after private flight
Change this caption before publishing.
Tucson man gets 10 years in child porn case