Tucson police release video of incident that led to in-custody death of man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department released video of an incident that resulted in a man dying in custody.

The TPD said the incident took place at a home in the 5700 block of East Fairmount Street on April 13.

Authorities got numerous calls about an “erratic” man who was on the roof of another person’s home and armed with several weapons. One caller said the man had drank something that made him “trip out.”

Once officers arrived, they found Jaime Herrera on the roof armed with knives. The 34-year-old Herrera reportedly yelled threats at officers and threw a brick at one of them.

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING

The officers called for backup before Herrera started running on the roof while holding a knife and a brick.

After officers tried to speak with Herrera in both English and Spanish and offered him water, Herrera climbed from a roof onto a tree and then fell out of the tree.

An officer used a stun gun on Herrera, who was still armed, once he hit the ground. One officer kicked the knife away from Herrera, he then ran toward the officer and the officer pushed him down.

Herrera bit the officer’s thumb during the struggle.

When more officers arrived, they were able to handcuff Herrera and turn him on his side. When Herrera appeared to lose consciousness, officers tried to keep him awake.

Medics from the Tucson Fire Department arrived and began treating Herrera. A “bio guard,” designed to prevent transmission of bodily fluids, was placed over Herrera’s head and a restraint device known as a WRAP was used to try to prevent him from kicking or hitting anyone else.

The city of Tucson said Herrera had a cardiac event while he was being transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital. Medics started performing CPR on him until they got to St. Joseph’s, where it was determined Herrera had regained a pulse.

Herrera eventually died at the hospital on Friday, April 22.

The incident will be investigated by the TPD’s Office of Professional Standards and Force Review Board.

