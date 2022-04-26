Tucson records 1st 100-degree day of 2022

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you felt that it was unusually warm in Tucson Tuesday, April 26, you were right. In fact, we broke a record.

Tucson Airport hit 100 degrees at 12:55 PM! That breaks the 2020 record of 99.



And this is the 1st 100 degree day for 2022! #azwx — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) April 26, 2022

The temperature reached 100 degrees at 12:55 p.m. at the Tucson International Airport, where the National Weather Service makes official weather observations for Tucson.

The temperature broke the date’s previous record high of 99.

It also marks the first time this year that our high reached triple digits.

For those who prefer cooler temps, there is good news in the forecast. Highs will gradually get to normal by the end of the workweek, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s expected on Friday.

