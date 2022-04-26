Advertise
Tucson records 1st 100-degree day of 2022

Tucson reached 100 degrees for the first time in 2022 on Tuesday, April 26.
Tucson reached 100 degrees for the first time in 2022 on Tuesday, April 26.(JC Carp / CC BY 2.0)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:04 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you felt that it was unusually warm in Tucson Tuesday, April 26, you were right. In fact, we broke a record.

The temperature reached 100 degrees at 12:55 p.m. at the Tucson International Airport, where the National Weather Service makes official weather observations for Tucson.

The temperature broke the date’s previous record high of 99.

It also marks the first time this year that our high reached triple digits.

For those who prefer cooler temps, there is good news in the forecast. Highs will gradually get to normal by the end of the workweek, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s expected on Friday.

You can get the most up-to-date weather information at www.kold.com/weather or in our weather app. Apple users should go HERE, and the Android version is available HERE.

