TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman who went missing was found safe after police asked for help finding her Tuesday, April 26.

The woman was last seen around 10:30 a.m. walking north from Banner UMC’s main campus.

Police said shortly before 3:30 p.m. she was being reunited with her family.

