Woman arrested after standoff at Tempe Marketplace

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One woman has been arrested after a brief standoff at Tempe Marketplace on Tuesday afternoon. Police say it all started when the woman reportedly assaulted a park ranger at Mesa’s Riverview Park. Officers say she appears to have used an RV to leave the park and stopped in the Tempe Marketplace parking lot.

When both Mesa and Tempe officers tried to confront her, she refused to come out of the RV which sparked a standoff. Eventually, she was arrested. The woman has not been identified yet, and there are no further details available.

