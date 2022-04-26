Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Woman arrested after standoff at Tempe Marketplace

A woman who reportedly assaulted a park ranger at Mesa’s Riverview Park drove an RV to Tempe...
A woman who reportedly assaulted a park ranger at Mesa’s Riverview Park drove an RV to Tempe Marketplace and started a standoff, police said.(Drone Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:20 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One woman has been arrested after a brief standoff at Tempe Marketplace on Tuesday afternoon. Police say it all started when the woman reportedly assaulted a park ranger at Mesa’s Riverview Park. Officers say she appears to have used an RV to leave the park and stopped in the Tempe Marketplace parking lot.

When both Mesa and Tempe officers tried to confront her, she refused to come out of the RV which sparked a standoff. Eventually, she was arrested. The woman has not been identified yet, and there are no further details available.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Mitchell, a CBP agent, allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a girl on Monday.
Federal agent accused of sexually assaulting teen girl
Arizona officials release video of a mountain lion nearly visiting a Tucson resort Monday.
WATCH: Mountain lion scared off by automatic doors
The winning Powerball ticket for the Wednesday night, April 27, drawing was sold in Gilbert,...
Single ticket sold in Arizona wins ‘huge’ Powerball jackpot
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Migrant escapes CBP custody at Tucson hospital
Tucson police are trying to identify two robbery suspects.
TPD: Unknown suspects robbed 14-year-old boy

Latest News

Our investigation found Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office has increasingly...
Arizona Attorney General using consumer fraud funds for politically charged legal fights
Every student of Mission View Elementary School’s fourth grade class will have the first two...
Tucson couple pays tuition for first two years of university or trade school for entire class at South Tucson elementary school
Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
Explosions rock Kyiv again as Russians rain fire on Ukraine
A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Applications for...
US economy shrinks, threats loom, but growth likely to last
Police say Caroline Coste and Michael Hankins are accused of helping the man who shot a Phoenix...
Police arrest 2 accused of helping man who allegedly shot Phoenix officer