13-year-old boy riding bicycle dead after hit-and-run in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a 13-year-old boy has died after a hit-and-run in Goodyear on Tuesday afternoon. Dylan Buensuceso was riding his bike after school when he was hit in a neighborhood near Elliot Road and Estrella Parkway just before 3 p.m. In an update around 8:30 p.m., police confirmed Buensuceso did not survive his injuries and died several hours after the crash.

A child is hurt after a hit-and-run in Goodyear on Tuesday afternoon. (Arizona's Family)

Police are searching for a white Ford pickup truck with damage to the right front headlight. The driver is described as a Hispanic man who was wearing a long-sleeve orange shirt, according to officers. Lisa Berry with the Goodyear Police Department says officers believe there may have been passengers in the truck.

Buensuceso was an eighth-grade student at Estrella Mountain Elementary School. In a letter sent to parents, principal Lynzee Booras told parents Buensuceso was heading home when he was hit. The school will have counselors on campus for students on Wednesday, Booras said. If you would like to send a card, send it to Estrella Mountain Elementary School and the staff will then forward it to Buensuceso’s family.

Berry is warning people to be careful when driving in residential areas. “We would encourage people to be very cautious when they’re driving in residential communities because there are kids around. There’s (sic) kids playing, kids riding bikes. You never know what a child is going to do if they’re going to dart out in front of you. So we want drivers to be aware, not drive distracted, and pay attention to their surroundings,” she said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or camera footage can call Goodyear Police Department at (623) 932-1220.

GYPD seek info: A hit & run collision involving a bike occurred approx 2:45pm today area of 182nd Dr. and San Gabriel. Any info call 623-932-1220. Suspect vehicle: white full size Ford Pick Up truck, right front head light damage. Driver Hispanic male wearing L/S orange shirt. pic.twitter.com/e7WVqTGfMU — Goodyear Police Dept (@Goodyearpolice) April 27, 2022

Berry added the situation is a difficult one for officers who have young kids. “This is heartbreaking. They’re people behind the badge and a lot of them are parents themselves and have young children at home. Anybody who has to see this sort of incident is very much affected by that. So, our hearts go out to the family, to the community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and we hope for the best possible outcome of this situation,” she said.

