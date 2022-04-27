Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

13-year-old boy riding bicycle dead after hit-and-run in Goodyear

Dylan Buensuceso was struck and killed while riding his bike in Goodyear on Tuesday.
Dylan Buensuceso was struck and killed while riding his bike in Goodyear on Tuesday.(Source: The Buensuceso family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:37 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a 13-year-old boy has died after a hit-and-run in Goodyear on Tuesday afternoon. Dylan Buensuceso was riding his bike after school when he was hit in a neighborhood near Elliot Road and Estrella Parkway just before 3 p.m. In an update around 8:30 p.m., police confirmed Buensuceso did not survive his injuries and died several hours after the crash.

A child is hurt after a hit-and-run in Goodyear on Tuesday afternoon.
A child is hurt after a hit-and-run in Goodyear on Tuesday afternoon.(Arizona's Family)

Police are searching for a white Ford pickup truck with damage to the right front headlight. The driver is described as a Hispanic man who was wearing a long-sleeve orange shirt, according to officers. Lisa Berry with the Goodyear Police Department says officers believe there may have been passengers in the truck.

Buensuceso was an eighth-grade student at Estrella Mountain Elementary School. In a letter sent to parents, principal Lynzee Booras told parents Buensuceso was heading home when he was hit. The school will have counselors on campus for students on Wednesday, Booras said. If you would like to send a card, send it to Estrella Mountain Elementary School and the staff will then forward it to Buensuceso’s family.

In an update around 8:30 p.m., police confirmed the boy did not survive his injuries and died several hours after the crash.

Berry is warning people to be careful when driving in residential areas. “We would encourage people to be very cautious when they’re driving in residential communities because there are kids around. There’s (sic) kids playing, kids riding bikes. You never know what a child is going to do if they’re going to dart out in front of you. So we want drivers to be aware, not drive distracted, and pay attention to their surroundings,” she said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or camera footage can call Goodyear Police Department at (623) 932-1220.

Berry added the situation is a difficult one for officers who have young kids. “This is heartbreaking. They’re people behind the badge and a lot of them are parents themselves and have young children at home. Anybody who has to see this sort of incident is very much affected by that. So, our hearts go out to the family, to the community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and we hope for the best possible outcome of this situation,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three suspects (from left) Daruis Lamonte Barrett, King David Rugamba and Malik Tyreme Ford...
UPDATE: Police arrest 3 suspects connected with deadly shooting near Fort Lowell, Stone
Police Lights
UPDATE: Missing woman found safe in Tucson
The Locklin Fire in Old Bisbee began on Monday night, April 25.
UPDATE: Evacuations lifted for Locklin Avenue, Wood Canyon after wildfire near Old Bisbee
The Adams County Sheriff's Department say a toddler drowned in rural Adams County Wednesday,...
Authorities investigate after child drowns on Tucson’s east side
Tucson police are trying to identify two robbery suspects.
TPD: Unknown suspects robbed 14-year-old boy

Latest News

Reid Park Zoo shares bird safety plan as Avian flu gets closer and closer to Arizona
Reid Park Zoo shares bird safety plan as Avian flu gets closer and closer to Arizona
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy defends 1/6 audio, House GOP backs ‘next speaker’
Reid Park Zoo shares bird safety plan as Avian flu gets closer and closer to Arizona
Reid Park Zoo shares bird safety plan as Avian flu gets closer and closer to Arizona
Thomas Davis Cox Thomas Davis Cox was indicted on 16 counts in the cases including suspicion of...
Man arrested in Mesa cold cases that happened 30+ years ago
Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service...
Russia cuts off gas to 2 NATO nations in bid to divide West