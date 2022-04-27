Advertise
Bisbee hits fire record early in season

Five fires have burned in the small town since March
By Bailey O'Carroll
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:18 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Locklin fire is now 30% contained, and it has grown to 106 acres. This is the fifth fire in Bisbee since March, marking a new record for the small town.

“This year is by far the most,” said Robert Cline, a Bisbee fire spokesperson. “We average two to three fires a year and we’ve already exceeded that in the last couple months.”

The sharp rise in fires has some residents fearful that the next one could be around the corner.

“We do have a very concerned, very caring community we try to provide them the most information,” said Cline.

Right now there’s not a lot of information to share about the cause of the fires. All five are still under investigation, and the Locklin fire is still burning.

“We do want to let the public know our staffing has been increased,” said Cline. “They’re all on stand by if we need them.”

The Bisbee Fire Department has 21 total personnel and while they haven’t hired any one new, they are working closely with neighboring agencies.

“You’re in good hands we have a lot of assistance on site,” said Cline.

About 120 firefighters are still fighting the Locklin fire. The fire grew in the overnight hours last night and there is ears that strong winds would cause that to happen again. All residents who were evacuated are allowed back into their homes though they are remaining in set status.

