Chuck Huckelberry named dedication recipient for 2022 El Tour de Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry will be the dedication recipient for the Banner – University Medicine 39th El Tour de Tucson scheduled for Nov. 19, 2022.

Huckelberry has been a cycling advocate throughout his years as Pima County Administrator.

“Thank you to Perimeter Bicycling Association and the organizers of El Tour for this honor,” Huckelberry said. “I am humbled by it. When you dedicate your life to public service, you learn to seize on good ideas and help them grow. Fostering recreational and sport cycling in Pima County seemed like a good idea to me. I am proud to have played a role in helping to make Pima County one of the best communities for cycling in the country.”

The El Tlour is expected to draw 10,000 cyclists for three main rides and a Fun Ride.

Registration will open at noon on Thursday, April 28, for all the rides.

Earlier this month USA Today awarded the Chuck Huckelberry Loop the “Best Recreational Trail” in the country for the second consecutive year. The Loop is a more than 136-mile path that is used by cyclists, runners, skaters, equestrians and walkers.

“Chuck Huckelberry has always been a strong supporter of El Tour de Tucson and the creation and fostering of cycling amenities in Pima County, whether it was more and better bike lanes on county streets, building BMX parks, adapting desert hiking trails for mountain biking or building the Loop,” said Jan Lesher, Pima County Administrator. “I’m proud to be continuing that support for the cycling community and El Tour as County Administrator and I want to profusely thank El Tour for honoring him this year and his nearly 50-year legacy of building cycling infrastructure in Pima County.”

Huckelberry was in a bicycling accident in October 2021 in downtown Tucson and has since retired from his post as Pima County Administrator after serving for 28 years as administrator and nearly five decades with the county.

“We’ve had some notable dedication recipients through the years, cyclists and otherwise, and this year is no different given the importance of Chuck Huckelberry’s vision for cycling in Tucson and southern Arizona,” said TJ Juskiewicz, executive director of El Tour. “He’s been a strong proponent of the event for as long as it’s been going. He’s also a big reason Tucson is a mecca for cyclists from all over the world. The Chuck Huckelberry Loop has encouraged many to take up cycling as a pastime and way to exercise.”

