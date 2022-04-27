Federal agent accused of sexually assaulting teen girl

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Customs and Border Protections officer is facing charges after he allegedly abducted a teenage girl and sexually assaulted her in a Sierra Vista apartment on Monday, April 25.

Aaron Mitchell, 27, was arrested the next day during a traffic stop and charged with sexual misconduct with a minor. He was an officer with CBP at the time of his arrest.

Mitchell was arrested the day after the alleged assault. (Zach Bennett)

Investigators said the 15-year-old girl was on her way to school in the 1300 block of G Avenue when Mitchell approached her in a red vehicle and identified himself as a law enforcement officer while wearing a tactical vest labeled “POLICE.”

Mitchell then allegedly asked her for documentation, which she provided him with, before restraining her and placing her in his car.

Authorities believe Mitchell drove the girl to an apartment in Sierra Vista, sexually assaulted her and drove her back.

Douglas detectives said they found the apartment where the alleged assault took place with the help of Sierra Vista police.

CBP said Wednesday in a statement Mitchell was still employed, although the agency does not tolerate corruption or abuse within their ranks.

“We cooperate fully with all criminal or administrative investigations of alleged misconduct by any of our personnel, whether it occurs on or off duty,” agents said in the statement.

Mitchell was booked into the Cochise County Jai, where he remained on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.